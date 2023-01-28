Look: Bill Belichick Appearance At Shrine Bowl Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the practice field at the Shrine Bowl this Saturday to evaluate some of this year's prospects.

Though it wasn't his intention, Belichick's appearance at the Shrine Bowl has received a lot of attention on social media.

For some reason, Belichick had a huge band-aid on his face during Saturday's practice session.

The Shrine Bowl shared a picture of Belichick on its official Twitter account. It's safe to say the band-aid stole the spotlight.

Here's the photo of Belichick that's going viral on Twitter:

Naturally, the NFL world wants to know what caused Belichick to put a massive band-aid on his face.

"What’s going on with Bill’s face? That’s the biggest Band-Aid I’ve ever seen," Albert Breer tweeted.

"Bill are you okay," one fan replied after seeing this photo.

The odds of Belichick actually explaining what happened to his face are slim to none.