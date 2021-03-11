The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick Got A Very Special Haircut Today

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick notoriously doesn’t care much about his appearance, but he did take time today for a haircut for a good cause.

Belichick got his hair cut by Patriots linebacker Brandon King as part of Granite Telecommunications’ annual “Saving by Shaving” benefit for Boston Children’s Hospital. The Patriots tweeted video of Belichick getting a fresh ‘do from the veteran clipper.

Incredibly, Belichick says this is the first time since he was “12, 13 years old” that he received a haircut with a buzzer. Overall, King did a nice job.

“Well that’s shorter than it’s been in a while. Thanks, Brandon,” Belichick said in the video. “Happy to partner with Boston Children’s Hospital and Granite.”

Now that he’s got his hair out of the way, Belichick can focus on the upcoming free agent market. Back in late January, there was a report that the Patriots would be “uncharacteristically aggressive” this offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Belichick got a head start on that aggressiveness this week when he traded for former Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown. We’ll see what his approach is when the legal tampering period opens on Monday.


