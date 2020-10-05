Look: Bill Belichick’s Mask On ‘Monday Night Football’ Going Viral

Bill Belichick is not taking any chances with the NFL’s latest edict promising enhanced penalties for employees who don’t follow COVID-19 protocols.

When the Patriots took the field for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Belichick came out double-wrapped against the coronavirus.

The legendary head coach was prepared with an N95 mask underneath a black neck gaiter for twice the sideline protection.

Within moments, his look went viral on Twitter.

Overall, this is a major improvement for Belichick from the mask he wore in primetime against the Seattle Seahawks last month.

Since then, a few things have changed. First, Bill Belichick seems to have learned how to wear a mask properly.

Second, the NFL had its first major outbreak within a team (the Tennessee Titans), and it led to a postponement of this weekend’s game. Finally, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID on Saturday, and yesterday’s Chiefs-Patriots game was delayed one day as a result.

Now, it seems like Belichick is being extra cautious. Good for him.

