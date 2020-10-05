The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Mask On ‘Monday Night Football’ Going Viral

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is not taking any chances with the NFL’s latest edict promising enhanced penalties for employees who don’t follow COVID-19 protocols.

When the Patriots took the field for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Belichick came out double-wrapped against the coronavirus.

The legendary head coach was prepared with an N95 mask underneath a black neck gaiter for twice the sideline protection.

Within moments, his look went viral on Twitter.

Overall, this is a major improvement for Belichick from the mask he wore in primetime against the Seattle Seahawks last month.

Since then, a few things have changed. First, Bill Belichick seems to have learned how to wear a mask properly.

Second, the NFL had its first major outbreak within a team (the Tennessee Titans), and it led to a postponement of this weekend’s game. Finally, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID on Saturday, and yesterday’s Chiefs-Patriots game was delayed one day as a result.

Now, it seems like Belichick is being extra cautious. Good for him.

You can watch Chiefs-Patriots on CBS.


