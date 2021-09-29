The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Comment At Morning Press Conference Is Going Viral

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick usually isn’t one for levity. But in his first press conference ahead of Sunday’s massive game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he opened up with a banger.

Upon arriving at the podium, Belichick innocently asked if there were “any stories this week” worth talking about. That got a fun reaction from the media in attendance.

“Good morning. What’s going on? Any stories this week?” Belichick asked.

Belichick knows exactly what the big stories are this week. Between Tom Brady returning to face the team he led to six Super Bowl titles, Rob Gronkowski also returning and a recent book release with some bombshell statements on Belichick’s time in New England, there are a lot of stories this week.

Needless to say, people are having a ball with how Belichick addressed the start of his presser:

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady created the greatest coach-QB duo in NFL history between 2001 and 2019, winning six Super Bowls and reaching three more and only missing the playoffs twice.

Rob Gronkowski became one of the greatest tight ends in history and an all-time great receiver for the Patriots between 2010 and 2018.

Then there’s the book by Seth Wickersham, which makes a lot of allegations about how Belichick has behaved with many of his former players and proteges, including Brady, Gronkowski, and former defensive coordinator Eric Mangini among others.

Belichick addressed just about all of those subjects after that hilarious opening statement.

We’ll see if he’s still in such a good mood after Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

