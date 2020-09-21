Look: Bill Belichick’s Mask Is Going Viral On Sunday Night Football

The NFL sent a warning to every team before Week 2, reminding coaches and staff members of the COVID-19 sideline protocols.

Multiple NFL teams did not appear to follow the protocols as strictly as possible in Week 1.

“Two of our stadiums are in locations in which this requirement is mandatory for all individuals, including players,” NFL exec Troy Vincent wrote in the memo. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. Wearing a mask does not mean using it as a chin strap or hanging it from one’s neck. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

Bill Belichick is sporting a mask on the sideline of tonight’s Sunday Night Football game and, unsurprisingly, his look is going viral.

Bill Belichick wears a mask like someone who has never seen a mask before pic.twitter.com/zQB7oIOW2m — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 21, 2020

Is Bill Belichick wearing the mask upside down? pic.twitter.com/ehWRZ17mr3 — 617 Apparel (@617Apparel) September 21, 2020

NFL fans have a lot of questions.

“What kind of mask is Belichick wearing. Is that some type of homemade origami mask?” Frank Caliendo tweeted.

“Is Belichick wearing his mask above his mouth so he can talk?” Geoff Schwartz added.

Whatever the mask is, Belichick might be getting a memo from the NFL following Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are leading the Seahawks, 7-0, late in the first quarter. The game is airing on NBC.