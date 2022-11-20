Look: Bill Belichick's Old Comment On Jets Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots won their 14th straight game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

After the victory, a 10-3 slobberknocker decided on an 84-yard punt return in the final seconds, a quote from Belichick from last week has been making the rounds again on social media.

""The Jets are the Jets. They have their way of doing things... right now the Jets are the Jets," Belichick said about the team's play under Robert Saleh.

Belichick has never been afraid to tweak the Jets over the years, though these quotes might have been more about him being aggressively boring leading up to a game.

Still, after a very Jets-like loss, people are having some fun with Belichick's words.

"He doesn't miss," wrote NFL writer Alex Finnis.

"[Bullseye]," tweeted Mail Sports' Dan Cancian.

"He wasn't lying," chimed in another Twitter user.

"Update: the old bastard was right," added Jets fan Dennis Stansfield.

New York has not beaten the Patriots since December 2015. Today's loss dropped the Jets to 6-4 on the season and last place in the AFC East.

Just a brutal afternoon for Gang Green in Foxboro.