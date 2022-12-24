Look: Bill Belichick's Sideline Outfit Going Viral Today

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The weather conditions for the Bengals-Patriots game this Saturday are less than ideal. As a result, Bill Belichick is sporting a new look on the sideline.

The camera crew for CBS Sports caught Belichick on the sideline with a beanie over his headset.

For some reason, Belichick's beanie looked gigantic. The Super Bowl winner is also wearing a puffy jacket this afternoon.

Check out Belichick's look for today's game:

The Patriots have struggled on defense thus far against the Bengals.

Joe Burrow has completed all nine of his pass attempts for 121 yards with two touchdowns. Clearly, the Pro Bowl quarterback isn't bothered by the cold weather.

New England's offense, meanwhile, hasn't been able to get anything going. Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.

We'll see if the Patriots can turn things around. Until that happens, the focus will be on Belichick's oversized beanie.