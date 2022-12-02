Look: Bill Belichick's Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral

Bill Belichick is known for wearing a hoodie, but it's cold enough in Foxboro tonight that he needs some extra layers.

With the temperatures at Gillette Stadium in the 30s and the wind chill even colder than that, Bill is borrowing a look from his former quarterback Tom Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach is rocking one of the billowy sideline overcoats the NFL supplies teams with.

Hey, Belichick has never been someone who cares about style points. As long as he's warm and comfortable, he's good to go tonight.

At least Belichick is protected from the elements, because he can't be very happy about what he's seeing from this team right now. New England currently trails Buffalo 17-7 late in the third quarter, and the Patriots' offense has struggled all evening.

You can catch the conclusion of the game on Amazon Prime.