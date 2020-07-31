Look: Cam Newton Begins Workouts With Patriots Teammates

Patriots QB Cam Newton is already working out with his new teammates ahead of the 2020 season.

The former NFL MVP signed a one-year deal worth a maximum of $7.5-million with incentives. Newton’s base salary for the 2020 season will be worth just $1.05-million, the lowest a base salary can be for a player of Newton’s experience.

The former Panthers QB has plenty to prove in just one season in New England. Newton certainly isn’t taking the opportunity for granted.

Newton is already out working with his new Patriots teammates. The New England quarterback spent time training with Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry and several others this week. Take a look at Newton’s recent training photos below.

Cam putting in the work with his new squad 👀 (via @Edelman11) pic.twitter.com/dHaXaynQQN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 31, 2020

Patriots fans have high expectations for Cam Newton this season, especially after losing Tom Brady. The NFL legend took his talents to the Sunshine State this off-season, signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many expected Bill Belichick to move forward with Brady’s backup, Jarrett Stidham, as the starter this season. The Auburn alum had the benefit of studying under Brady for a year. He’ll still have a chance to beat out Newton in the Pats’ quarterback competition this off-season. But it’s pretty clear Newton’s the starting quarterback for the Patriots, as long as he can stay healthy.

Newton’s Patriots debut will take place Sept. 13 in an AFC East contests against the Miami Dolphins.