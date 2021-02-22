Look: Cam Newton Clarifies What Happened On Sunday

Cam Newton got heckled pretty badly by a kid at his football camp today.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the former NFL MVP clarified the situation that occurred at his camp today. He posted a video of him interacting with that kid in a more positive way, attempting to teach lessons instead of clap back at him.

Cam also gave an explanation on why he was asking who the kid’s father was. He explained that he wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with the father to go over any issues, rather than get into it with a kid.

“What you didn’t see,” Cam wrote on Instagram. “I see there a lot of things festering out there that I see have took place over the weekend… To the natural eye you see me asking the young man ‘Where is your dad at?’ But to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man to man conversation with his father!

“People often forget as athletes that are often seen on TV, loved by most, hated by some, people often forget we are real dads, real friends, real brothers, real sons, real human beings, etc! With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my all-star team, @camnewton7v7, I have given my time, my energy, and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see…

“People want to see me arguing with another man and to see my get in my feelings… But the truth is this, I impact kids’ lives in a positive way, make no mistake about it. I allow kids to realize their ‘out,’ by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases… out of the hood! So with that being said, have yourself an unbelievable rest of your day!”

That’s a strong statement from the former Pro Bowler.

2020 was a trying year for Cam Newton. His efforts to mount an NFL return resulted in a one-year stint with the New England Patriots that could have gone a lot better.

The Patriots ended up having one of the most anemic offenses in the league and threw just 12 touchdown passes all year.

But he’s not letting any of that get him down, or change how he conducts himself.