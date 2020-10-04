Look: Cam Newton Has Reacted To Testing Positive

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was off to a tremendous start to the season before COVID-19 threw him a setback.

Newton tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. His result, along with a positive test from Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, led to the NFL postponing today’s Chiefs-Patriots showdown until Monday night.

Assuming the game takes place tomorrow as planned, Newton won’t be able to play. Still, he’s reportedly asymptomatic and appears to be in good spirits, judging by social media.

This afternoon, Cam shared a message on his Instagram account offering his thoughts on dealing with COVID-19.

“I never will question GODs reasoning, just will always respond with, YES LORD!” Newton wrote. “I appreciate all the love, support and well wishes. I will take this time to get healthy and self-reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!”

Here’s hoping Cam Newton remains without symptoms and gets cleared fully. His health is most important, but we also would love to see him back on the field soon as well.

Without Newton, the Patriots will take on Chiefs tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Packers-Falcons will kick off at 8:50 p.m. ET on ESPN.