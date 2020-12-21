Look: Cam Newton Releases Message For Patriots Fans

Cam Newton signed with the New England Patriots with the hope of rejuvenating his career and leading the team to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, while Newton has made 13 starts for New England after missing most of last season, he was unable to help the team make the postseason. The Patriots were eliminated from contention on Sunday after losing to the Miami Dolphins.

New England hasn’t spent the postseason at home since 2008, and Newton wants Pats fans to know he accepts his responsibility in the streak being ended. He also expressed his desire to help turn things around in 2021.

“Dear Patriot Nation, I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one,” Newton wrote in an Instagram message this afternoon. “The standard has been and always have been set and unfortunately we (I) did not live to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough.”

Newton’s full comments can be found below.

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in the summer, so he’ll be a free agent this offseason. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick expresses interest in bringing the former MVP back for another year.

If not, Newton may not get the chance to show New England fans he can be part of the solution.