Look: Cam Newton Reveals Why He’s Working Out With Trash Cans

After being cut by the Carolina Panthers, former MVP quarterback Cam Newton sad on the open market for what seemed like forever.

He eventually landed with the New England Patriots, who were expected to compete for a division title. Unfortunately, Cam and the Patriots struggled to find much success in 2020.

With that season in the rearview, Newton is focusing on getting better for the 2021 season. How is he doing that? Well, the former star quarterback is working out with trash cans.

Why? To remind him of what he doesn’t want to be: trash.

“Getting back to the basics and working the craft!! Also having a constant reminder of keep motivation close enough to you to remind you what not to be…and that’s trash!!” Newton said on Instagram.

In his first season with the Patriots, Newton had one of his worst seasons from a statistical standpoint. He managed to throw for just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions on the year. Newton also threw for just over 2,600 yards – his worst in a season where he played at least 14 games.

There were some good things spliced in with a generally bad season, though. He actually had his second-highest completion percentage by completing over 65-percent of his passes.

Newton also racked up 12 rushing touchdowns, the second-highest mark of his career.

After just one season in New England, where will Newton play next?