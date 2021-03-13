Cam Newton is returning to Foxborough. The former NFL MVP re-signed with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Friday.

Newton’s new deal with the Patriots keeps him in New England for at least one more season. He’s due to be paid close to $14 million for the 2021 season.

The deal is honestly a bit of a surprise. Most reports indicated the Patriots wanted to move on from Newton, who had his worst-ever season in 2020. But New England probably realized Newton is one of its only options this off-season, and his cost is relatively low.

Regardless, Newton is once again out to prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season. He sent a clear message after re-signing with the Patriots on Friday, saying he “refuse(s)” to let people “sleep” on him.

“I refuse to let them, but I refuse to let them slip or sleep on me in 2021 — 2021′s savage,” Newton said in an Instagram video.

Take a look.

Re-signing Cam Newton provides some much-needed continuity for the organization. It’s been a turbulent couple of years in New England.

Newton’s new deal doesn’t ensure he remains the Patriots’ starter this upcoming season, though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is hearing New England could make other quarterback moves this off-season.

“Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton but it doesn’t preclude them from making another QB move in the weeks to come, per league sources,” Schefty tweeted on Friday. “This move locks in a QB heading into free agency.”

It looks like Newton could have some quarterback competition this off-season.