Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest.

Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.

Despite the loss, things are going just fine for Mac Jones, on and off the field. He looks like arguably the best rookie quarterback in this class so far and has his team in playoff contention.

In addition to that, he and girlfriend Sophie Scott appear to be enjoying the life of an NFL couple. Earlier this weekend, she posted a photo of the two together in matching outfits on Christmas morning.

The couple has been dating for a few years now. They appeared to meet during their time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Jones led the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Next up for Mac Jones and the Patriots is a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll square off against former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.