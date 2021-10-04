Look: Ex-Patriots Star Rips Bill Belichick Following Loss

The New England Patriots made a number of mistakes in their 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night. After the game though, one former Patriots star had a harsh critique of head coach Bill Belichick.

Taking to Twitter this morning, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel ripped his former head coach. He pointed out that despite spending as much money as he did in free agency, it’s “still hard for him to put a good team together.”

Samuel doubled-down a short while later, saying that Belichick “isn’t good for the players” he coaches. He feels that Belichick devalues athletes and is known for it.

“Honestly… he isn’t good for the players, he is known for devaluing athletes,” Samuel tweeted.

The Patriots offense moved the ball well through the air but couldn’t get anything going on the ground yesterday. They also turned the ball over twice.

A lot of money spent in free agency but it’s still hard for him to put a good team together. — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 4, 2021

Honestly… he isn’t good for the players, he is known for devaluing athletes — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 4, 2021

2020 was the first year of the post-Tom Brady era in New England and the Patriots didn’t exactly pass the test with flying colors. They went just 7-9 – their first losing season since 2000 – and had one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

Right now, that trend appears to be continuing. The Patriots offense ranks in the bottom six, scoring less than 18 points a game. And that’s despite revamping the offense to make things easy for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots’ only win of the season thus far has come against the New York Jets, a team with a historically terrible offense and with a rookie quarterback of their own.

Sunday’s loss to Brady and the Bucs doesn’t by any means invalidate Bill Belichick’s accomplishments. But it did magnify some of the flaws he has as a coach and executive.