Look: Extremely Easy NFL Question On Jeopardy! Last Night

Wednesday night’s edition of Jeopardy! featured an absolute softball of a question related to New England Patriots history.

The question centered around Drew Bledsoe and the Patriots’ transition to none other than Tom Brady.

“On Sept. 23, 2001 Drew Bledsoe of the Patriots was injured & this man became first-string QB; Drew’s playing time then decreased a bit.”

Obviously the answer is Tom Brady. But Jeopardy! contestants typically aren’t well-versed in sports trivia, regardless of how simple the answer may be.

Football fans have been having some fun with the question, posting a few sarcastic responses.

The first one I’ve ever correctly answered!!!!😂🏈 https://t.co/NmL6Ii5cIs — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 6, 2022

Who is Brian Hoyer! https://t.co/DKNEgrnAI2 — Diego The DJ (@Diego_TheDJ) January 6, 2022

Jeopardy! should seriously consider making a sports-centered edition of the game show. There’s nothing like it in the market right now and sports trivia is always a good time.

We have a feeling no true sports fan would have gotten the Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady question wrong on Wednesday night.