Look: Former NFL Star Not Happy With League Over Disability Plan

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker slammed the NFL over its disability plan.

Welker, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, played from 2004-2015. Unsurprisingly, the slot receiver suffered a plethora of injuries over the course of his career.

The reason Welker is furious with the NFL this weekend is because his application for the disability plan didn't meet the league's requirement.

"On August 19, 2022, the Disability Initial Claims Committee of the NFL Player Disability & Survivor Benefit Plan reviewed your application for line-of-duty disability benefits and your entire file," the letter read. "The Committee noted that Dr. Hussein Elkousy was unable to rate your various surgeries due to a lack of supportive documentation within your medical records. Specifically, there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL."

Welker called it a "bush league" response from the NFL.

"I don’t have the time or patience for this," Welker tweeted at the NFL. "Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. This is bush league stuff."

The NFL is asking Welker to submit additional medical records.

Welker is currently the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins.