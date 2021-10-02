Look: Former Patriots Star Has Blunt Message For Bill Belichick

Tons of former players have voiced support for Bill Belichick over the years. Don’t count Asante Samuel in that group.

Belichick has had to talk about Tom Brady, his former quarterback, all-week long. One reporter in particular asked him a very intriguing question surrounding whether or not Belichick thinks he could have had the same success over the years without Brady as his quarterback.

“Of course not,” Belichick responded. “There’s no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady. I was very lucky to have Tom.”

Samuel isn’t buying it. In fact, the former Patriots defensive back called out the Patriots head coach via Twitter on Saturday.

“The thing about life is if your words don’t match your actions you’re just blowing smoking,” Samuel said.

This is a pretty wild accusation by Asante Samuel. He’s clearly not a fan of his former head coach.

Bill Belichick has rubbed plenty of his players the wrong way over the years. But you can’t argue with the results. The real debate centers around Belichick and Tom Brady.

Would Brady or Belichick have had as much success as they’ve had without the other? Probably not.

It’s relatively clear that Brady was the key to it all, though. He won a championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That about settles it.

Brady and Belichick will go head-to-head for the first time in their careers this weekend on Sunday Night Football.