Look: Heated Odell Beckham Debate On Get Up This Morning

A heated debate centered on Odell Beckham Jr., Mac Jones and the New England Patriots took place during ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning.

The Patriots are reportedly one of the leaders to land Beckham, joining Kansas City, Green Bay, New Orleans and possibly a few others. The only issue facing New England is trying to lure OBJ away from playing with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott argued during Thursday’s edition of Get Up that Mac Jones isn’t the right quarterback for Beckham. He took the debate one step further when he argued Jones “isn’t sophisticated enough” to get the ball to OBJ on a consistent basis.

Let’s just say things got heated between ESPN analysts on Thursday morning.

“Mac Jones isn’t sophisticated enough to be able to read defenses and get the ball to a guy like OBJ,” Scott said. “He [Beckham] wants a Tom Brady. … He threw for 113 yards last week. … So how many balls are there for Odell Beckham?”

.@BartScott57 doesn't think OBJ should want Mac Jones as his QB.@damienwoody got HEATED 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/D1YlNNKQgg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 11, 2021

There’s no doubt Odell Beckham Jr. could play with far superior quarterbacks if he signed with Kansas City or Green Bay. But let’s no pretend Mac Jones isn’t capable of getting star wideouts the football.

Jones is without a doubt the best rookie quarterback in the NFL right now. He’s completing 68 percent of his throws for 2,135 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven picks and he’s doing it all without an elite wide receiver.

The Patriots would find a way to get Beckham the ball as much as possible in the event he signs with New England.