Look: Here's How Patriots Fans Welcomed Back Mac Jones Before Tonight's Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After missing the Patriots' last three games with an ankle injury, Mac Jones is returning to the starting lineup on Monday night.

Although there has been some discussion of a brewing quarterback controversy between Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe, Patriots fans are throwing their support behind Jones publicly before tonight's game.

The 2021 first-round pick received loud cheers when he took the field for warmups and when he went back to the locker room.

Jones struggled in New England's first three games of the season, throwing only two touchdowns against five interceptions as the Pats started 1-2.

With Zappe in the lineup the last three weeks, New England went 2-1 to move back to .500 heading into tonight's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

We'll see how Jones looks in his return, and if those pregame cheers last all night.

Patriots-Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.