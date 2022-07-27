Look: Here's Who Is Calling Plays For The Patriots Today

The New England Patriots haven't named an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, but we at least know who's being considered to run the offense.

On Wednesday, Matt Patricia was seen calling offensive plays for the Patriots during a full-team period.

This isn't that surprising to hear. Earlier this summer, Jeff Howe of The Athletic said the play-calling duties for the offense are "trending in Matt Patricia's direction."

Of course, Patricia still has to prove himself before he earns the title of offensive play-caller.

Patricia isn't the only coach who has been linked to this title. Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has also been mentioned for the job.

Earlier this week, Bill Belichick raved about Judge and Patricia.

“I think I’ve said many times that I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word,” Belichick said. “Whatever those duties entail, they’re very good — exceptional at the entire gamut. I’m glad we have both of them. They do a good job.”

The Patriots will need either Judge or Patricia to fill the void left behind by Josh McDaniels.