Look: Julian Edelman Calls Out Mac Jones Over Last Sunday's Antics

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots catches a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former Patriots star Julian Edelman didn't hold back when talking about Mac Jones on the latest episode of "Inside The NFL."

After Brandon Marshall said that Jones doesn't practice tackling, Edelman made a telling comment about the second-year quarterback's antics.

Edelman is clearly not a fan of Jones' antics - both on the field and on the sideline.

"You know what, he also doesn't practice the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff. Like he doesn't practice that, and he does it," Edelman said, via CBS News. "Why can't you make the tackle? It's bad."

Edelman isn't the only person who feels this way about Jones' behavior.

Patriots insider Tom Curran believes Jones' antics could cause friction inside the team's facility.

"Robert Kraft can’t watch the gesticulations and histrionics on the field, and see what happened on 1st-and-goal from the 2 the other day, and not go to Mac at some point and say, ‘So what’s going on here?’ In that conversation, whether he says it or not, Bill Belichick will perceive that Mac is either showing up him, his decision or everything Bill is all about," Curran said, via Audacy. "That’s what Mac has set up with his histrionics and the notion that ‘we have to take more control of this offense.’ He’s making an enemy out of Bill Belichick."

Jones has 2,310 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

When asked if he plans to stick with Jones at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals, Bill Belichick said, "The plan is to try to beat Cincinnati."