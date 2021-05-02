Last month, longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman officially announced his plans to hang up his cleats and retire from the game of football.

While Edelman made it pretty clear he would never play again, Tom Brady stirred the pot with a comment earlier this week. “We know Julian didn’t retire,” Brady said this weekend. “Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa.”

That led to speculation that perhaps Brady knows something. Following his comments, Pat McAfee floated the possibility of Edelman joining Brady down in Tampa.

Edelman saw the conversation and doubled down on his retirement. “Ain’t going any where Bubs #foxboroforever,” Edelman said on Twitter.

The Buccaneers have plenty of depth at the wide receiver position after bringing back Antonio Brown and drafting former North Texas standout Jaelon Darden over the weekend.

Brady is reportedly “fired up” about the Darden selection. With Brown and Darden, the Buccaneers have a stacked wide receiver room.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Tyler Johnson help round out the wide receiver room. That’s not even mentioning Scotty Miller, who emerged as a favorite of Brady’s throughout the season.

Edelman should be able to enjoy his retirement for now. Unless Brady comes calling again – of course.