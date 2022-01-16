Look: Julian Edelman Reacts To Patriots’ Loss On Saturday

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wasn’t a happy camper after his team’s loss to the Bills.

New England was bullied on both sides of the ball and gave up 47 points (a season-high) in a 30-point loss.

Edelman posted a meme to his Twitter account and it was clever to say the least. The former Patriots wide receiver bet $100K on a Bucs vs. Patriots Super Bowl.

The user you are trying to contact is currently unavailable at this time. pic.twitter.com/Fh63wUyuCG — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 16, 2022

Edelman wanted no part in watching that game and it showed.

The Patriots were down 27-3 at halftime as their defense was getting gashed up and down the field. Josh Allen had a banner night for the Bills and finished with 308 yards passing, plus five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Allen had more touchdown passes than he did incompletions (He finished 21-of-25).

Mac Jones struggled against Buffalo’s defense and finished with 232 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two costly interceptions.

This 30-point loss is the worst playoff loss of Bill Belichick’s tenure as New England’s head coach.

Buffalo will know its playoff opponent after Sunday night’s Steelers-Chiefs game.