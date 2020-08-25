Look: Julian Edelman Shares Photoshop Of Himself, Cam Newton

Julian Edelman won’t get to decide who should be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, but it’s pretty apparent that he’s on great terms with Cam Newton.

Last week, Edelman raved about Newton’s demeanor throughout training camp during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

“He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason,” Edelman said. “The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He’s extremely dynamic and he’s got a charming personality. It’s been fun to be around.”

The former Super Bowl MVP has once again shown his appreciation for Newton. However, this time around it was through a photoshopped picture on Twitter.

Edelman shared a photo that features him in a Batman costume and Newton in a Superman costume with the caption: “The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming.”

“The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming…” pic.twitter.com/LbsSkqoGok — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 25, 2020

Technically, the Patriots are still trying to figure out who will be their starting quarterback for Week 1.

Brian Hoyer has plenty of experience in New England, but it’s no secret that Cam Newton is simply a better quarterback.

Now that Jarrett Stidham is dealing with a hip injury, the initial buzz surrounding the second-year gunslinger has disappeared. That could mean Newton is poised to win the starting gig.

It’d be quite the story for Newton if he can revitalize his career with the Patriots after the Panthers wrote him off.