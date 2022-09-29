Look: Julian Edelman's Response To Bill Belichick Goes Viral

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Bill Belichick reacts with Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick kept using the phrase "day by day" when asked about Mac Jones' ankle injury.

Belichick then clarified that he's not a doctor.

"What do I look like? A doctor? And orthopedic surgeon?” Belichick told reporters. “I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had a hilarious reaction to Belichick's press conference.

Edelman posted a photo of Belichick on Twitter with this caption: "Belichick Orthopedics: Day-by-Day Recovery."

Belichick's latest comments shouldn't really surprise anyone. He has always been a man of few words.

Even though Jones was at the team's facility on Thursday, he was unable to practice. His status for Week 4 is up in the air at the moment.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Jones told multiple teammates not to count him out for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots will have a new update on Jones this Friday. If he misses this weekend's game, Brian Hoyer will get the start at quarterback.