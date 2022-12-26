Look: Mac Jones Addresses What He Did On 'Dirty' Play

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones has shared his side of the story regarding his controversial hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple.

During yesterday's loss to Cincinnati, Jones went low to take out Apple's legs as the chased down New England wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was himself running after the Bengals' Germaine Pratt, who had recovered what was originally ruled a fumble but later called an incomplete pass.

Apple said after the game he felt it was a dirty play, and Jones has been feeling the heat on social media as well.

During an appearance on WEEI on Monday, Jones tried to explain the play from his perspective.

“Obviously, I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. “Just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. Just a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so just trying to help the team win.

"I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. There’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play, nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback that’s what [the defense is trying to do]. I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there playing hard, and it’s just part of the game.”

This isn't the first time Jones has been accused of being less than sportsmanlike. Even if he didn't have any ill intentions here, he might want to be more careful next time around.

He's beginning to develop a reputation.