Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Had Scary Cooking Accident

The New England Patriots made the playoffs in Mac Jones first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

As he prepares for the playoffs, his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, may have just saved his life. Earlier this week she posted a video to Instagram showing her taking a fiery baking sheet outside.

“When your Furbo catches you lighting dinner on fire,” Scott captioned the Instagram story, showing her calling out for Jones as documented by the couple’s Furbo dog camera.

“P.S It’s okay to laugh (everything’s ok) I shared because I’m dying laughing about what the Furbo catches.”

Scott ended up getting PF Chang’s for takeout since the original meal didn’t work out.

Oh no Sophie Scott’s look of terror holding this fire tray while calling for Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/UENzCbBl0J — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) January 5, 2022

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.