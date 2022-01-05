The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Had Scary Cooking Accident

New England Patriots v Buffalo BillsORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made the playoffs in Mac Jones first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

As he prepares for the playoffs, his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, may have just saved his life. Earlier this week she posted a video to Instagram showing her taking a fiery baking sheet outside.

“When your Furbo catches you lighting dinner on fire,” Scott captioned the Instagram story, showing her calling out for Jones as documented by the couple’s Furbo dog camera.

“P.S It’s okay to laugh (everything’s ok) I shared because I’m dying laughing about what the Furbo catches.”

Scott ended up getting PF Chang’s for takeout since the original meal didn’t work out.

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.