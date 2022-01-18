Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Reacts To His Rookie Year

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.

It was an unfortunate end to what had been a surprisingly good campaign for Bill Belichick and company. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Bills offense on Saturday night.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggled in his first playoff appearance. However, Patriots fans can walk away from the 2021 season with a good feeling about where their future is headed.

Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, acquitted himself well during his rookie campaign. He showed a strong command of the offense and looks to be a quality starter for years to come.

Sophie Scott, Jones’ girlfriend, let the football world know that she was proud of what he accomplished during his rookie season.

“Rookie year ✔️ I’m so proud of you!” the post read.

In 17 games during the regular season, Jones racked up 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed over 67-percent of his passes, an incredible mark for a rookie quarterback.

During his only playoff appearance he racked up 232 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’ll have to wait and see what Year 2 has in store.