Look: Mac Jones NSFW Message Caught On Live Mic

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Mac Jones has had a number of instances this season where his frustration with the Patriots' offensive coaching staff has been obvious.

Tonight was another one of those occasions. Early in the third quarter, Jones was forced to burn a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty.

As he walked to the sideline during the stoppage in play, Jones unleashed an incredibly loud and clear f-bomb to the ESPN microphones to catch.

It seemed like the second-year pro was not happy with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Jones also appeared to hand wave Patricia off as he made his way back into the huddle.

Like we said, Jones has expressed frustration with Patricia and his playcalling before. We can't blame Jones; he has a coach who has only limited experience working with offense calling the shots for him.

Despite some of this discord, the Patriots still lead the Arizona Cardinals 20-13 at the start of the fourth quarter. You can watch the final stanza on ESPN.