Look: Mac Jones Pops Up On Patriots Injury Report

The New England Patriots had the weekend off after last Monday’s gritty win over the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, the extra days of rest didn’t prevent Mac Jones from landing on the team’s first injury report of the week.

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Jones was listed on the team’s injury report Tuesday with a thumb injury. New England revealed that it was the rookie quarterback’s left thumb, on his non-throwing hand, that was banged-up.

Originally, the Patriots designated Jones as a limited participant on Tuesday, but later clarified that he fully participated in the afternoon’s workout.

Jones must’ve gotten banged up in last Monday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, which, quite frankly, is a little confusing. The Patriots rookie threw just three passes in the 14-10 victory as Bill Belichick decided to grind the game out on the ground.

It was a bizarre role for Jones to take on, but prior to the Bills game, the former Alabama star has been a revelation in New England. The 23-year-old has protected the football well and done exactly what Belichick has asked of him to power the Patriots to an AFC-leading 9-4 record.

In 13 games, Jones has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

So long as his thumb doesn’t take a turn for the worse this week, Jones should be back on the field for another important AFC game against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s incredibly unlikely that he’ll throw the ball less than he did last Monday, so the Pats rookie signal-caller will need to be up to the task when kickoff rolls around.