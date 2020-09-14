Look: Miami Dolphins Players Respond To Cam Newton’s Allegation

Cam Newton didn’t wait to notch his first victory as a member of the Patriots, as New England defeated Miami, 21-11, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Things got a little heated between Newton and some Dolphins players following the contest. Newton had to be held back by his teammates on the field.

Following the game, Newton alleged that some Miami players attempted to snatch the chain off his neck.

“They was reaching for my chain. And I think that kind of got up under my skin,” Newton said. “I still got my chain. I got two of them, as you can see.”

Newton then posted the following message on Instagram:

A couple of Miami Dolphins players responded to the allegation on Instagram.

“We don’t won’t that weak a– chain,” wrote defensive end Shaq Lawson.

“Man ain’t nobody want your fake a– chains shit was weak anyway 😂” wrote defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

Maybe we now a budding rivalry between the Patriots and the Dolphins.

New England and Miami have to wait a while before playing again, though. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Dec. 20.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will look to improve to 2-0 this week, as they travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.