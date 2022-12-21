Look: NFL Starting Quarterback Had 'Noticeable Limp' Today

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: A general view before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Patriots may need a contingency plan at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Mac Jones was apparently walking through the Patriots' locker room with a noticeable limp, according to Mike Kadlick.

"Mac Jones with a noticeable limp walking through the #Patriots locker room," Kadlick announced on Twitter. "Something to monitor."

Jones has taken quite a few hits over the course of this season. He even missed a couple of games due to an ankle injury.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jones' status for this weekend's game.

When asked if the plan is to start Jones at quarterback for the rest of the season, Belichick replied, "The plan is to try to beat Cincinnati."

In the event Jones doesn't play this weekend, Bailey Zappe would start at quarterback. He has completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts this season for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jones, meanwhile, has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this year.