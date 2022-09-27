Look: NFL World Reacts To Brian Hoyer Name News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Brian Hoyer has been in the NFL for over a decade, and it took until yesterday for many people to find out his real name isn't actually Brian.

On Monday, Hoyer's longtime New England Patriots teammate Matthew Slater revealed that he calls the quarterback "Axel," which is Hoyer's given name.

With starting QB Mac Jones set to miss time with a high ankle sprain, the Patriots are about to entrust their offense to 36-year-old Axel Edward Brian Hoyer.

Fans are not sure what to do with this information.

"Axel" Hoyer appeared in five games for the Pats last season and last started a game in 2020. He hasn't made multiple starts in a season since 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots will take on the Green Bay Packers on the road this weekend with Hoyer likely running the show.