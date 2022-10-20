Look: NFL World Reacts To The Big Mac Jones News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been out the past three weeks due to a high ankle sprain. With that said, ESPN's Mike Reiss is reporting that Jones will be available for Week 7.

Per Reiss, the final hurdle for Jones is to be cleared in practice on Thursday. If that goes well, the focus shifts over to whether or not he'll get to start.

Over the past two weeks, Bailey Zappe has looked sharp for the Patriots. The rookie from Western Kentucky has 596 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, Patriots fans are glad Jones is ready to return.

"That's a pretty remarkable recovery from a high-ankle sprain," one person said.

"The final hurdle is if he can shed the weight of his enormous ego by fully humbling himself per @BenVolin," another person wrote.

If Jones does play this Monday, there'll be a ton of pressure on him to defeat an inferior Bears team.

In three starts this season, Jones has 786 passing yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Patriots should announce their Week 7 starter in the coming days.