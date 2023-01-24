Look: NFL World Reacts To The Mac Jones Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Patriots made a significant change to their coaching staff Tuesday, hiring Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is "very" excited about O'Brien coming to New England.

Daniels added that Jones is "looking forward" to working with O'Brien in his third NFL season.

Patriots fans, meanwhile, are awfully excited to see how Jones performs this fall.

"Mac Jones gonna thrive in this offense bro I’m so excited," a Patriots fan said.

"The plays that are called will actually make sense," another fan wrote.

As a rookie, Jones had 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Unfortunately for the Alabama product, his numbers this past season were not nearly as impressive.

Jones had 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2022 season. It was pretty evident that he didn't love Matt Patricia's scheme.

We'll see if Jones has a bounce-back season now that O'Brien is back in New England.