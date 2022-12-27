Look: NFL World Reacts To The Mac Jones Punishment

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

This past Saturday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. On Tuesday, the NFL decided to discipline him.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Jones will receive an $11,139 fine from the NFL.

Jones will officially receive a letter from the NFL either later this Tuesday or Wednesday.

NFL fans aren't pleased with this punishment. They believe Jones is lucky that all he received was a fine.

"Suspend him," one fan said.

"As a Pats fan .... Mac deserved this," a Patriots fan tweeted.

"I'm surprised they did anything," another fan wrote. "After watching that compilation video today, thinking he should be glad this is all he's being fined for."

Jones explained this controversial play during an interview on WEEI Radio.

"I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there," Jones said, via ESPN. "So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy.

"It's a split-second decision and there's a lot that goes into it. You're out there trying to compete, it's a physical game. So just trying to help the team win."

Apple, meanwhile, thought Jones made a "dirty" play.

"I thought it was a dirty play," Apple told reporters. "He’s done that before, I’ve seen it."

Jones will need to be on his best behavior moving forward.