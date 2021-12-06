Look: Old Tweet From Mac Jones Going Viral Monday Night

Monday night’s AFC East rivalry game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots is expected to be one of the most important matchups so far this season.

However, the weather could end up taking center stage this evening, rather than the actual action on the field.

The forecast in Buffalo is predicting heavy wind and videos that have begun to surface from Highmark Stadium are confirming the chaotic conditions. Gusts of wind were seen shaking the goalposts and whipping snow around the stadium, making for quite the scene.

It’s quite possible that whichever team handles the elements better will be the one that comes out with a win on Monday evening. Unfortunately for Patriots fans, an old tweet from rookie quarterback Mac Jones won’t exactly inspire confidence in their team’s chances.

Back in 2015, the Jacksonville, Florida native shared on Twitter that he’d never seen snow. While that’s likely changed over the last six years, Jones will get an extra dose of extreme weather on Monday in Buffalo.

I have never seen snow 😳 — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) November 22, 2015

Even if Jones has now had time to be around snow, it’s unlikely that he’s had much experience with rough conditions while out on the football field. After growing up in the Jacksonville area, the young quarterback made way for Alabama, where he spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

It’s probably safe to say that Jones never had to deal with the type of blustery conditions that he’ll face tonight in Buffalo while playing football.

Regardless of their quarterback’s experience with the elements, the Patriots will probably rely heavily on the run Monday anyway. With the wind expected to be above 25 mph for most of the ball game, both New England and Buffalo will have to be smart and protect the football. That could mean fans are in for a defensive slugfest.

No matter what happens with the weather over the next few hours, the Patriots and the Bills will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.