Look: Patriots Fan’s Quote About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Without a doubt, many New England Patriots fans are feeling conflicted during tonight’s game. After all, this is the first time Tom Brady is on the opposing team.

No one personifies this ambivalence more than “Schwartzy,” a Patriots fan from Ashland, Massachusetts. Before kickoff, the NBC broadcast showed off graphics of Pats fans describing how they feel about tonight.

“Schwartzy” admitted he’d be cheering for Brady when he ran out onto the field, but after that, it would be all Pats.

“I want to see our frigging linebackers just pummel them and punish him,” Schwartzy said while sitting behind the wheel of what looks like an old-school car of sorts.

Schwartzy the ultimate mood pic.twitter.com/xRqfSoVfYX — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) October 4, 2021

We’d love to know more about Schwartzy, and how NBC found him for this feature. Also, as some have speculated, there’s a strong chance the network cleaned up his quote.

I guarantee Schwartzy did not say friggin — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) October 4, 2021

Right now, Schwartzy’s Patriots are hanging tough defensively against Brady in the early going.

No linebackers have pummeled the seven-time Super Bowl champion though yet.