The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Patriots Fan’s Quote About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at a press conference.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with the media during a press conference after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Without a doubt, many New England Patriots fans are feeling conflicted during tonight’s game. After all, this is the first time Tom Brady is on the opposing team.

No one personifies this ambivalence more than “Schwartzy,” a Patriots fan from Ashland, Massachusetts. Before kickoff, the NBC broadcast showed off graphics of Pats fans describing how they feel about tonight.

“Schwartzy” admitted he’d be cheering for Brady when he ran out onto the field, but after that, it would be all Pats.

“I want to see our frigging linebackers just pummel them and punish him,” Schwartzy said while sitting behind the wheel of what looks like an old-school car of sorts.

We’d love to know more about Schwartzy, and how NBC found him for this feature. Also, as some have speculated, there’s a strong chance the network cleaned up his quote.

Right now, Schwartzy’s Patriots are hanging tough defensively against Brady in the early going.

No linebackers have pummeled the seven-time Super Bowl champion though yet.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.