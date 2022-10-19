Look: Patriots Lineman Reveals His Message For Mac Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mac Jones has missed the Patriots' last three games with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, rookie backup Bailey Zappe has performed well.

Jones is getting ready to return, but Zappe's performance and the Patriots' two-game winning streak has some wondering if the 2021 first-round pick will get his job back.

Amid all the outside conversations about Jones' status, veteran offensive lineman David Andrews shared a message for the young quarterback on Wednesday.

“I think, one is, ‘Be as ready as you are and make sure you’re where you need to be,'” Andrews said, via NESN. “I haven’t had a lot of injuries where I’ve kind of missed time during the season — the one thing I had was kind of a sickness thing and was out for a couple weeks. Other than that, it’s kinda been whole year off (or not).

“But I think, as a player, I know if I was in that position, I’d just want to be as healthy as I could be. That’s tough because you’re a competitor, you want to go play. So, we’ll see. He’ll make that decision, and obviously our medical staff.”

According to a report from PFF's Doug Kyed, Jones is at "85-90%" physically and could potentially be available to play against the Chicago Bears on Monday.

"It's up to the team whether or not he plays Monday against the Bears," Kyed said of Jones. "He's been open to playing through the ankle injury."

No matter who winds up starting Monday night, expect the Patriots to play their decision close to the vest.