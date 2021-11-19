Look: Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Enjoying Tonight’s Game

The New England Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as the team is in the midst of a four-game winning streak.

New England put that winning streak on the line Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite going on the road, the Patriots entered as heavy favorites and looked dominant early on.

The play of rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been the talk of the NFL world over the past few weeks. New England’s first-round pick immediately delivered on his draft status during the team’s four-game winning streak.

He’s thrown six touchdowns to just one interception over those games. So far tonight, Jones is an economical 4-of-5 for just 33 yards.

Jones has been putting on a show for the past few weeks, but needs a little help getting going tonight.

Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of the New England Patriots quarterback, made her way to the game to help cheer him on. She took to her Instagram Story prior to kickoff, showing her gearing up for the game.

Jones and Scott met during their time together at the University of Alabama. They currently live together in the New England area.

The Patriots and the Falcons are playing on FOX and the NFL Network.