Look: Patriots Took More Precautions At Practice Today

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet.

One week ago today, the New England Patriots were hit with rough news when star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton’s positive test forced the NFL to postpone the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams eventually played on Monday night, with the Chiefs walking out with a win.

Earlier this week, the Patriots had another positive test as star corner Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus. Both he and Newton have reportedly been asymptomatic.

This morning, the team received good news when they returned all negative tests. That mean New England could open its facility and get back to in-person practices.

Despite being allowed back on the field, the Patriots are still taking every precaution they can. Photos showed played either wearing a face shield or masks underneath their helmets.

Check it out.

It’s a smart decision for every team around the NFL to take every precaution necessary to keep their players safe.

Both the Patriots and Tennessee Titans were allowed to reopen their facilities on Saturday morning. Tennessee had not been able to practice for much of the past two weeks as the Titans dealt with over 20 players and personnel testing positive.

The NFL once again postponed New England’s game this week. The Patriots will face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.


