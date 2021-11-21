Look: Patriots Tweet During Bills Game Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills are getting blown out today, and no one seems to be enjoying it more than the New England Patriots.

Buffalo is currently losing 38-15 to the Indianapolis Colts. Jonathan Taylor has scored all five touchdowns for Indianapolis, which is about to win its third-straight game.

A loss will drop the Bills to 6-4 on the season, and more importantly, cause them to fall out of first place in the AFC East. The Patriots moved to 7-4 on Thursday night with their fifth-straight win, and are poised to take over pole position in the division.

Whoever is running the Patriots’ team Twitter account wants to make sure their followers know what is transpiring. Check out the tweet they dropped a little while ago.

Coming into the season, the Bills were viewed as possible Super Bowl favorites in the AFC. They were the runner-up in the conference last year, and boasted one of the most complete rosters in the league.

The Patriots, meanwhile, were coming off a 7-9 season and breaking in a rookie quarterback. Some analysts felt they could be a playoff team if enough things broke right, but pretty much no one was picking New England to win the division.

But here they are, about to be one-half game ahead in the standings with six games left to play. Two of those six games are matchups with the Bills, so the AFC East could be decided head-to-head on the field.

Buckle up.