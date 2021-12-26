Look: Penalty On Patriots OL Trent Brown Is Going Viral

Three weeks ago, the New England Patriots dominated the Buffalo Bills on the road in a windy, defensive-minded game. But on Sunday, the script was flipped in the second meeting between the two AFC East teams.

As a result, frustrations very quickly started to mount among the Patriots players.

Late in the first half of the Week 16 game between New England and Buffalo, Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct prior to a snap.

As his team walked up to the line of scrimmage, Brown began jawing with Bills defenders. An official quickly stepped in and stopped the exchange, by throwing a flag on the New England offensive lineman.

Brown immediately got an earful from Patriots center David Andrews after the unnecessary penalty. New England’s offense stalled out a few plays later and was forced to punt.

#Patriots, down two scores, are losing their their headpic.twitter.com/whti5M7ohF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Brown’s penalty was rather bizarre, considering Bill Belichick’s Patriots aren’t normally accustomed to picking up such careless flags. It seemed like a sign of clear frustration from the Pro Bowl offensive lineman and one that New England couldn’t afford.

The Patriots offense struggled all afternoon against the Bills and fell into a two-score hole in the first half. Running back Damien Harris did his best to keep New England in the mix with two rushing touchdowns, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggled to kickstart the passing game.

On the other hand, the Bills offense looked far better than it did a few weeks ago against the Patriots. Josh Allen was sharp through the air and on the ground as Buffalo looked to grab a share of the lead in the AFC.

The Bills still lead the Patriots comfortably in the fourth quarter.

