Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Bill Belichick Is Going Viral

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer have never crossed paths on the football field. But they did recently meet one another in a now viral photo.

Over the weekend Meyer and Belichick were photographed spending some time together at the iconic Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Ohio businessman Brian Schottenstein posted the picture, calling it a “Great night out with the family, @CoachUrbanMeyer and Bill Belichick!”

Mar-a-Lago happens to be the base of operations of former U.S. President Donald Trump. So as you can imagine, the reaction to this photo has been rather mixed among the more politically minded.

But speculation is still running wild as to what this get-together between the Patriots head coach and the three-time national champion could mean. Granted, some of that speculation is just jokes.

The photo has several hundred likes, comments and retweets since going up on Sunday morning.

Great night out with the family, @CoachUrbanMeyer and Bill Belichick! pic.twitter.com/47hR00mZeT — Brian Schottenstein (@DaSchott) February 13, 2022

Bill Belichick and Urban Meyer have a ton of experience playing in championship games. But neither of their teams made it to the Super Bowl this year. Meyer didn’t even make it to the end of the season.

They did, however, spent at least a little bit of time over the weekend chilling with the former President. This picture was taken on Saturday, but they were videoed at a table with Trump on Sunday.

Belichick was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in the final year of Trump’s presidency. But Belichick declined the award at the time due to a litany of controversies.

Apparently the two are still close friends though. And Urban Meyer is too.