Look: Referees Missed Blatant Penalty On The Patriots

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots kick off to the Baltimore Ravens to start their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots pulled out an improbable victory on Sunday, beating the New York Jets 10-3 on an 84-yard punt return by Marcus Jones with five seconds remaining.

However, it appeared that New England got away with a block in the back by linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. near the end of Jones' jaunt through the Jets' punt coverage.

You can see in the clip below, Wilson (No. 30) appears to shove New York defensive back Justin Hardee (No. 34) from behind in the open field.

Now, in the broadcast angle below, it looks like Wilson's block occurred at around the 16-yard line.

If it had been called, the Patriots still would have been in range to try and Nick Folk field goal for the win.

Jets fans should probably be annoyed this penalty wasn't called, but should be more perturbed by the poor play of the offense and the fact Jones was able to rip off such a huge return before Wilson even became involved in the play.

The loss dropped New York to 6-4 on the year and into last place in the AFC East.