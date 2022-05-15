Look: Robert Kraft Goes Viral At Game 7 On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is in the building this afternoon to cheer on the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

Kraft is sitting courtside, where he has been for a couple of other games during the playoffs. This afternoon, he's accompanied by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wideout Kendrick Bourne.

The three have gotten camera time in the arena and on television.

As for Kraft drawing the loudest cheers of the group, that's not that surprising considering he was the owner throughout the team's entire dynastic run.

New England fans presumably like Jones and have high hopes for him after a solid rookie season, but he needs to do more before drawing a larger ovation at TD Garden.

On the court, the Celtics lead the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter. You can catch the game on ABC.