Look: Stephon Gilmore Has Telling Reaction To Contract List

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains unhappy with his current contract situation with training camp around the corner.

Gilmore held out of mandatory minicamp earlier this month. The four-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is entering the final year of his five-year contract with the Patriots.

By all accounts, Gilmore is upset about his salary, which is set to be $7 million this upcoming season. He feels he’s worth more, and wants a bigger deal.

It seems unlikely that New England will give him one, but in case you were wondering if Gilmore is backing down, he’s not. Earlier today, he retweeted a since-deleted post from CBS Sports listing the top 10 highest-paid defensive backs in football.

Gilmore is not on that list, and he’s clearly disappointed in that fact.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore did not attend mandatory minicamp in June. Here, he references a chart of the highest-paid DBs in the NFL (based on average annual value) in which he doesn’t crack the top 10. pic.twitter.com/Lqm7DHm0Xk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 29, 2021

It is tough to blame Gilmore for being confident in his abilities and thinking he should be paid more. However, it is also worth considering that he’ll be 31 years old in September, and the Patriots have to consider all factors when analyzing whether they want to extend a player.

If Gilmore’s holdout drags out, Bill Belichick may decide it is simply better to trade Gilmore and get something in return. Even if the 2012 first-round pick does return to the team, New England still might want to trade him and pick up an asset or two instead of allowing him to leave for nothing in free agency.