Look: The Recruitment Of Stephon Gilmore Has Begun

New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been absent from the team’s mandatory minicamps so far. While the reason for that absence isn’t entirely known, that hasn’t stopped one player from trying to recruit him.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called out Gilmore in hopes of potentially gauging his interest in the Rams. He restricted the tweet so that only Gilmore can reply to him.

“Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg?” Ramsey wrote.

Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 14, 2021

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told the media on Monday that weather issues kept some players from making their flights to Foxborough. He expects the entire team to be together very soon.

Via The Providence Journal:

“Had a little weather here. We’re working through some travel arrangements so we’ll see what the full level of participation is here today and for this week,” Belichick said. “I’m sure we’ll have a pretty full roster. It’s good to see a couple new faces here.”

Stephon Gilmore is coming off an injury-riddled season that saw him finish it on injured reserve. Though he wasn’t exactly enjoying the best of follow-ups to his 2019 All-Pro season before his injuries.

When the offseason started, there was speculation that Gilmore might be traded as the Patriots retool their team. The incredible spending spree the Patriots went on to boost their defense may have indicated as much too.

But Gilmore is still a member of the Patriots, and could be for the rest of 2021.

That’ll never stop Jalen Ramsey from trying to find all of the elite teammates he can though.